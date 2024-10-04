American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iradimed Price Performance
Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.79. Iradimed Corporation has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37.
Iradimed Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Iradimed Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
