American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Price Performance

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.79. Iradimed Corporation has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on IRMD

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.