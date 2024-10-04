American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of OptimizeRx worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Trading Up 3.2 %

OPRX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.27. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.