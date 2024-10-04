American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Limoneira worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.81 million, a P/E ratio of -200.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -230.77%.

LMNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

