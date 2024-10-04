American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mama’s Creations news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of Mama’s Creations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

