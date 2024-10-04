American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $412,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 648.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.66 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

