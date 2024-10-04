Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

HYLN opened at $2.47 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

