Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $260.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $264.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

