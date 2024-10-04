VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VirTra were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VirTra by 63.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra by 100.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

VirTra stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. VirTra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.63.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. VirTra had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

