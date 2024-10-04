WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of WM Technology worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.86 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

