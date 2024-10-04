Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 552,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 171,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 128,260 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

