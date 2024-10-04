Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BayCom by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCML opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $260.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $25.04.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

