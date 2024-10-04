Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

