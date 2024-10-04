Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,735 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $773.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

