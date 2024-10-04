Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

CTLP stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $566.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,783.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

