Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 363,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of TeraWulf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 75.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

