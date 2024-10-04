Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

