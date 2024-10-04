Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of HMN Financial worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in HMN Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.21. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

