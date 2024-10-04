Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,416 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 868,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.52 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.09 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

