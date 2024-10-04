Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of LCNB worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 43.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,035 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 503,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LCNB by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCNB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

About LCNB

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.