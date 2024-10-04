Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 463,600 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

