Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $161.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

