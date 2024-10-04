Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innospec worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 239.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $389,886.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOSP

Innospec Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.08. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.