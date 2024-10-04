FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $25,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 68.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $862,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $15,557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 99.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

