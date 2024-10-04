Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of RB Global worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,154,000 after purchasing an additional 787,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RB Global by 1,879.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 626,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 594,941 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 3,387.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,712,000 after buying an additional 594,199 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

