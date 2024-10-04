Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,175 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

