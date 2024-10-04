Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,599.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 140,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 528,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 148,550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

