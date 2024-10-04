Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

