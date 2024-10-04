Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 1,070.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CQQQ opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.