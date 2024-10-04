Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of Fastly worth $24,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $13,724,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $8,014,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $118,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,650,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $118,538.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $903,011. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Stock Down 1.3 %

Fastly stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.