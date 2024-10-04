Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

