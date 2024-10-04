Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.86. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.