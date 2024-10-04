Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,202,000.

Shares of SELV opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

