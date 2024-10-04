Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Gray Television worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 506,106 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $3,671,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Gray Television by 168.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $5.34 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

