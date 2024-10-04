Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 344.4% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $530.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.79. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. Analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.