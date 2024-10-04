Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $2,442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

