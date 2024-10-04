Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,334 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $2,909,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

