Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,371 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

