Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,127 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DY opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

