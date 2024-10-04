Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,084,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 758,384 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,268,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

