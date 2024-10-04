Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

