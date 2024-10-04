CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,398.81 ($85.59) and traded as high as GBX 6,768 ($90.53). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,730 ($90.02), with a volume of 1,462,678 shares changing hands.

CRH Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,570.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,398.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,874.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 2,896.94%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

