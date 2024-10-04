Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,752 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 178,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 45.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.