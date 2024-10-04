Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $356,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

