Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,386 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Autohome worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autohome by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 160,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Autohome by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.15. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

