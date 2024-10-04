Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Itron worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.