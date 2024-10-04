Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.56 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.60). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 8,022 shares changing hands.

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.56. The firm has a market cap of £15.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,493.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Arcontech Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

