EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.80 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.40). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.40), with a volume of 957,940 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £135.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,980.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

