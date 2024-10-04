Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $33.83. Weyco Group shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 8,032 shares changing hands.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $313.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other Weyco Group news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $228,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $102,351. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2,329.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

