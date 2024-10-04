Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,522 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MTCH stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

