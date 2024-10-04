Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,145 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $6,686,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

